Car crash kills north Alabama teen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash two days before Christmas has claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl.
The crash occurred on US 231, two miles south of Arab, Al around 1:56 Monday. The 16-year-old female was a passenger in a 2008 Nissan Xterra driven by 67-year-old Roger Dale Fortenberry when the Xterra collided head on with a 1998 Cadillac driven by 49-year-old Kelvin Hathcote.
According to authorities, the teen was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious injuries. She was airlifted to a Huntsville hospital where she died Friday.
Both drivers were also injured and airlifted to a Huntsville hospital. No word on their condition.
