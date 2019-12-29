B’ham Police investigate shooting death in West End community

By WBRC Staff | December 28, 2019 at 8:30 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 8:30 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the death of man found shot multiple times in a parking lot in the Arlington area of West End.

Offices responded to a call of shots fired at 1541 Tuscaloosa Ave SW. They arrived to find 48-year-old Rickey Lane Hunter Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later prounounceed dead at the scene.

According to police, no suspect are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crimestoppers 205-254-7777

