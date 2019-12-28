19-year-old Shelby County man arrested after child suffers 22 broken ribs

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - 19-year-old Dashun Montae Bush was arrested in Shelby County Monday and charged with felony aggravated child abuse of a child under the age of six.
According to court records, on more than one occasion while in Bush’s care, the victim sustained injuries including a broken arm, broken leg, and 22 broken ribs, all in different stages of healing.
Bush’s bond is set at $60,000 and if released, he is not to have any contact with the child.
