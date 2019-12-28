8-year-old north Alabama tornado survivor promised free tuition

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - When State Senator Garlan Gudger, Jr. heard that 8-year-old Landen Godsey’s parents were killed after a tornado hit Town Creek earlier this month, he was heartbroken. He decided he wanted to do something for Landen.
Town Creek is in Gudger’s district.
"I was able to call Wallace State Hanceville and the University of Alabama system to see if they could do anything through their foundation to help this young man that lost both of his parents in this storm,” Gudger, Jr. said.
That call made a difference. Landen is being offered two years of tuition at Wallace State and the UA System is also planning to put money towards his education. Gudger whose family members are educators feels like everyone deserves a chance to go to college. It’s something his family wanted for him and now he wants for Landen. Gudger doesn’t want Landen to have to worry about his future.
"Education is important and everyone should have a quality education and even though little Landen is eight years old..turning 9 April 14th, it’s important for him to know that he has a future and a future that is helped him go forward in his life and achieve his dreams and where he wants to be down the road,” Gudger said.
Gudger is thankful the colleges stepped up to help, seeing as Landen is only eight.
"It’s nine years from now, so it’s not just verbal. They are putting something in writing to send to the family so they would have that when it comes time for his to go to college,” Gudger said.
Gudger and some of his fellow lawmakers are also helping two other families that lost everything in town creek. A GoFundMe page created by the police chief has raised over $6,000 for the families so far.
Landen continues to recover at Children’s in Birmingham from his injuries sustained in the tornado.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.