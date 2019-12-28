Sheriff’s Office weighs future with Live PD

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s contract has ended with law enforcement series Live P-D, but it may not be the last time we see deputies on air.
Sheriff Mark Pettway says he was extremely pleased with the department’s partnership with A&E network for the show. For the last few months, a live crew went around with deputies as they responded to incidents. Sheriff Pettway says it gave the community a transparent look at how his office is handling crime and working to make the community safer.
But their time with the show didn’t come without controversy. Back in November, 4 people were injured after a suspect trying to get away from deputies caused a multi-vehicle wreck. Before the crash deputies were filming.
Sheriff Pettway says he’s debating if they’ll do the series again and he’s wanting the community to help make that decision.
“Live PD wants us back now. They did not want us to end the contract. I want to have an opportunity to hear from the public first before we enter into the contract. This is an opportunity for the community to voice their opinion about Live PD,” said Mark Pettway, Sheriff.
The sheriff says you can contact him to give feedback through the sheriff’s office’s website, his email, or use the sheriff office’s app.
