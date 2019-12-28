Sheriff’s office asking people to avoid walking across Highway 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s office is encouraging pedestrians to avoid crossing Highway 280
Several people have been injured this year crossing the busy highway and a handful even killed.
There is a reason 280 does not have any marked pedestrian walk ways and its because it is simply too dangerous to cross.
“These pedestrians are really just taking a guess or a risk when it is a good time to cross. Unfortunately a lot of the people killed crossing 280 have crossed through the middle of traffic,” Captain Jay Fondren with the Shelby County Sheriff Office explains.
Deputies encourage that you never cross highway 280 but if you absolutely have to the safest option is doing it at an intersection.
