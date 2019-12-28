Shelby County urging parents to talk about vaping dangers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 50 people have died this year from a lung illness linked to vaping,
As school resource officers in Shelby County continue to catch students as young as middle school vaping, they are urging parents to talk to their students about the dangers surrounding using these devices.
Lt. Nathan Kendrick with Compact 2020 says they believe most parents would be shocked at the amount of teens doing this.
“It is all different types of kids; honor roll kids, athletes, what you traditionally would not be using, but we are see that it is a very diverse group of kids using them,” he explains.
Compact 2020 ask parents to educate their teens.
If you need tips for ways to talk to your teens about vaping, visit e-cigarettes.surgeongeneral.gov
