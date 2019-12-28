FIRST ALERT: Chance for severe weather on Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across all of Central Alabama on Sunday. Damaging wind gusts and a tornado or two may develop as the system moves through. The best timing appears to be from noon until midnight.
Extensive early morning cloud cover has helped keep temperatures warmer than normal for the beginning of the weekend and we will likely see these conditions persist through the day. With the approach of a cold front from the west we see a risk, probably on the low-end for damaging winds and a brief tornado Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.
This storm activity may begin as early as tomorrow afternoon with the greater likelihood in West Alabama although all of Central Alabama is included in the Marginal Risk category for Severe Storms. Much of the threat will hinge on thunderstorms developing ahead of the front but we are still expecting the threat to diminish during the evening so the best chance for Severe Storms still appears to occur during the afternoon or early evening hours.
Showers will begin increasing across West Alabama tonight but thunderstorm development is not expected overnight tonight. Dew points will begin rising tomorrow afternoon and will help to enhance the Marginal Risk for Severe Storms.
Although the risk still exists through midnight as the front pushes east the rain will end overnight from west to east as colder, drier air overspreads the state. This air mass will cool Monday and Tuesday bringing more nearly average temperatures to the region. New Year’s Eve looks to be colder but still dry with temperatures into the 34-36 degree range by sunrise New Years morning. Southerly winds will bring a return flow of moisture and an accompanying rise in rain chances Thursday and Friday.
