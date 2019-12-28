Resolution Run held at Red Mountain Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Losing weight and staying healthy is always on the top of the list when it comes to New Year's resolutions.
That was certainly the case for hundreds of runners who participated in the Resolution Run at Red Mountain Park this Saturday.
"For anyone who loves running the trails, it's a little different than pounding the pavement and stopping at every traffic light," said Race Director Lauren Weber.
She believes the race is an excellent way for anyone to commit to new goals and see them through all year.
Hundreds of runners made their way through the woods of Red Mountain Park, including leukemia survivor Adam Wende.
He found out in 2014 he had cancer. Since then he's dedicated himself to a healthy lifestyle, including running.
He's now cancer-free and believes it's essential to live life in the moment but also plan for the future.
"I encourage people to make that resolution today, not necessarily wait until New Year’s Eve, get out as soon as you think it and just try and do it. It takes one step, and every step counts," said Wende.
The Birmingham Track Club sponsors the race. All proceeds go towards Red Mountain Park.
