New age restrictions for tobacco purchases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You now have to be 21-years-old to buy tobacco products in the state of Alabama and across the country.
The president recently signed legislation increasing the minimum age from 19 to 21. This applies to products like cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and vape devices.
Health advocates hope it will deter teens from starting the habit. According to the American Lung Association, 94% of adult smokers had their first cigarette before turning 21-years-old.
FDA Commissioner, Dr. Stephen Hahn tweeted, “This is a major step in protecting the next generation of children from becoming addicted to tobacco products. Tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, should never be marketed to, sold to, or used by kids."
At Gallery Smoke, in 5 Points South, manager Elijah Rayborne says the new measure could mean less teens getting access in stores. But there’s still a wave of teens who are already addicted.
“They’re going to find a way around it," said Rayborne, “I feel like in the end it’s just creating another black market for nicotine.”
Rayborne says teens typically stop by the shop for vape products - so he expects the age change to impact those sales the most.
“Some of the vaping products we could see an impact on this - people who are 19 or 20, but even with that give it another year and most of the people will be over 21,” said Rayborne.
Gallery Smoke Manager says he expects gas stations to be impacted by the age changes.
