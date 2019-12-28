From a loss to legacy: How Oxford wide receiver Zay Britt overcame adversity to win a state championship

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been 21 days since Zay Britt helped lead the Oxford Yellowjackets to its first state championship in 26 years.
"After the game, I was just sitting there, I was taking off my stuff and I said man, it’s just been a long ride,” Zay Britt said.
Before Zay took home MVP honors in the 6A State Championship game on December 6th, his journey to Oxford High School all started on a summer day back in 2018. Zay, who went to Munford High School then, was attending a football camp at South Carolina when he got some news no 14-year-old should hear.
“My Coach pulled me aside and said your mom just called me and said your house burnt down. After the camp, it just kind of hit me, we lost everything,” said Britt.
Everything from clothes, shoes, furniture, even down to his toothbrush, his family was left homeless.
“I had some stuff my Uncle gave me before he passed away and some stuff my grandfather gave me before he died so it kind of hurt a lot,” Britt added.
Although Zay and his family lost everything, football was the only thing that gave him comfort. As soon as he stepped onto the football field, all his worries went away.
“I’m kind of a ‘keep everything to myself’ person. I never really said anything bothered me. Football is just a way of me, football is just, I put some much into the game,” said Britt.
Zay and his family lived in a hotel for about a month before moving to Oxford, a tough situation for a young football player who had been named a freshman All-American at Munford.
“We were like we’re going to make the best of our opportunities. We can look at it in a negative way, but we looked at it in a positive way that it can get better from here,” said Britt.
And better it did. Zay earned a starting role on the Yellow Jackets roster, and when his name was called in this year’s 6A state championship game, he delivered. Zay thankful for what this life experience taught him.
“It’s made me stronger as a person, it just helped form me into the person I am today. It made me stronger-willed, you know, and I just know I can overcome everything after I went through all of that,” Britt added.
“To see how he’s reacted to it, it gives hope to other kids who are also in tough situations. He has no idea how much he’s influenced the other kids coming up,” said Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge.
Zay’s goal is to play football in college. He has a few scholarship offers and will make his decision on National Signing Day.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.