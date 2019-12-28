Hanceville Police track down supplier and seizes 6 pounds of meth

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say it’s a story of following the trail where it leads you.
According to Hanceville's assistant police chief, the case originated in Cullman County after officers seized some meth.
That bust led them to who they believe is the original supplier, Louis Dejuan Owens.
Hanceville PD, along with the ALEA narcotics unit from Birmingham, worked together to arrest Owens in Jefferson County during the early part of November.
Police say he had over six pounds of ICE in his possession at the time.
“We're not going to tolerate it and we're going to arrest you. And if you continue to do it, we're going to arrest you again and we're going to do our best to send you to the penitentiary if you don't stop it,” said Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail.
According to police Owens had at least one other trafficking charge on him already and was out on bond. In this most recent case he again bonded out.
According to court records Owens failed to show up for a court appearance in late November.
The judge revoked his bond and issued a warrant for his arrest.
