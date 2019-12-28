Birmingham Police officer saves litter of Christmas puppies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Five puppies are on their way to a new home, and it’s all thanks to a Birmingham Police officer.
He was patrolling Christmas Eve when he spotted a box on the side of the road.
Inside were the puppies. The officer took them in and cared for them until animal control picked them up.
“Quite the Christmas present for those puppies to find a good samaritan, be able to care for them, and take them to the right place they need to go. So it was great,” said Ivana Sullivan, Greater Birmingham Humane Society.
The dogs should be ready for adoption in the coming days.
