Wilder-Fury 2 officially announced for February

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The rematch is officially on.
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury gave boxing fans one of the best fights of 2018, and they will meet in the ring again on February 22, 2020. Wilder and Fury fought to a draw in December 2018.
Wilder, the WBC heavyweight champion and Tuscaloosa native, made the announcement Friday on Twitter.
The original bout was highlighted by Wilder knocking down Fury in the 12th round with a brutal combination. Fury then shocked the boxing world by getting up. Highlights from the 2018 fight can be seen below.
