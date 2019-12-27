Wilder-Fury 2 officially announced for February

Wilder-Fury 2 officially announced for February
Tyson Fury, left, and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder face each other saturday, after Tyson Fury beat Francesco Pianeta during their Heavyweight fight, at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Saturday Aug. 18, 2018. (Niall Carson/PA via AP) (Source: Niall Carson)
By Brandon Miller | December 27, 2019 at 11:09 AM CST - Updated December 27 at 11:09 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The rematch is officially on.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury gave boxing fans one of the best fights of 2018, and they will meet in the ring again on February 22, 2020. Wilder and Fury fought to a draw in December 2018.

Wilder, the WBC heavyweight champion and Tuscaloosa native, made the announcement Friday on Twitter.

The original bout was highlighted by Wilder knocking down Fury in the 12th round with a brutal combination. Fury then shocked the boxing world by getting up. Highlights from the 2018 fight can be seen below.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.