Tips for taking out your Christmas trash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Christmas is over, but the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says some ‘Grinches’ are still looking for ways to steal your Christmas.
The Sheriff’s office is encouraging everyone to take a few extra steps to make sure you don’t become a target for crime.
Investigators encourage you not to post about your new expensive Christmas gift on social media.
Also, if you received something large and the box will not fit in the trash, don’t just put it on the curb - that just advertises to everyone that drives by what you got.
“Take a few extra minutes, cut the boxes up so that you can fit them in your recycling container or your regular garbage can. It will be worth the time spent on it,” Lt. Mark Bishop explains.
The Sheriff’s office says that thieves are always looking for opportunities and advertising you just got a new gaming system or big screen TV for Christmas is exactly the opportunity they are looking for.
