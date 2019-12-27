Small businesses pleased with holiday shopping season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many small businesses are reporting a good Christmas shopping season.
We talked to several stores in the Hoover, Vestavia, and Homewood and most say sales were solid and things went smoothly.
Obviously competing against the bigger stores and online retailers is not easy. However, small businesses say they get a chance to build a one-on-one customer/merchant relationship.
“We want to help the customers and not just let them wander around. So I think that has also helped our relationship, because we have a lot of regulars that come in every year and buy from us for Christmas gifts, and a lot of women who expect gift cards from us every year,” said Krista Marshall, The Pink Tulip at Homewood.
