Search continues for missing Trussville woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday Birmingham Police said they’ve exhausted all the leads in the case of missing Trussville woman Paighton Houston. The department needs anyone with information to come forward.
Houston’s mother Charlaine posted on Facebook “Please keep sharing Paighton’s pictures. Someone knows something and we have to bring her home. Paighton’s last message said “she didn’t know these people and she was in trouble.”
This is a frustrating case for the Birmingham Police Department. There are reports Houston left willingly with two men from the Tin Roof bar, but later texted she was concerned for her safety. Houston’s family said this is not like her to stay out of touch for so long.
Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama says they get involved after being asked by the existing law enforcement agency. We are told tips have been coming in to Crime Stoppers since Houston disappeared. The head of Crime Stoppers is urging people to contact them, even if you don’t believe it’s important information. Callers have the option to stay anonymous.
“What we are really asking, if people have good direct information, is to call us. But obviously you may have information you are not sure that is valid or not. Go ahead and call us and let us know and we will let that agency evaluate that,” Bob Copus, Executive Director Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said.
Contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 with any information about Houston.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.