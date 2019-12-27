Renovations making room for more city services at Alabaster city hall

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that Alabaster city school employees have moved out of city hall and into their new central office, the city is excited for renovations that will allow them to put the once occupied second floor to good use.
After moving a few walls and restructuring some spaces, City Administrator Brian Binzer says city workers hope to start moving in January.
“It is going to allow us to move our human resources department over to city hall, which they are at a satellite location now,” he explains.
Hopefully in 2021, when the new justice center opens, there will be even more space at city hall to make room for other city service to move in.
They hope to eventually make city hall a one shop stop for citizens.
