12 puppies abandoned in Gardendale need forever homes

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Twelve puppies were abandoned at Gardendale Pet Clinic around 11 p.m. on Thursday and need homes.
One of the clinic workers says the puppies were outside for over eight hours without their mother or any type of care.
They are currently being cared for at the clinic.
The puppies are about six weeks old. They’ve been dewormed and given their first round of vaccines.
All of them are up for adoption. The clinic just asks for a donation to help cover vaccination costs.
Call 205-631-9636 for additional information.
