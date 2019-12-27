Police searching for suspects after man shot answering door at B’ham housing community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are searching for more suspects in an early-morning homicide at the Southtown Housing Community on 24th Street South.
Police say a man was shot around 1 a.m. after answering his apartment door. He was discovered in the kitchen area of the apartment and pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Fredrick Adams.
Police initially had a person believed to be a suspect in custody. That individual was later released and is not a suspect. Shortly after the shooting, police actively searched a parking deck on the corner of 24th Street South and University Blvd. after they saw multiple people run into it following the shooting.
We will update this story when there is more information released.
