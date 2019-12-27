New resturants in Hoover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When you think Hoover, especially during the holidays, you probably think retail.
But the city is also seeing a lot of growth in the restaurant sector. New dining options have recently opened, mainly along the Highway 150 corridor, and more are set to open in the coming weeks.
One councilman believes a lot of the growth can be traced back to the success of the Hoover Met Complex, as well as, the Riverchase Galleria.
“The demographics in a 10-mile radius around the Galleria are some of the best in the state of Alabama. So, businesses want to get a piece of that action. They want to take advantage of the high median incomes and the traffic patterns that we have there. So, it’s really encouraging from a city perspective to know that your brand, that is in the city of Hoover and its retail economy, is very very strong,” said John Lyda, Hoover City Council.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.