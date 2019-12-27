New resturants in Hoover

“The demographics in a 10-mile radius around the Galleria are some of the best in the state of Alabama. So, businesses want to get a piece of that action. They want to take advantage of the high median incomes and the traffic patterns that we have there. So, it’s really encouraging from a city perspective to know that your brand, that is in the city of Hoover and its retail economy, is very very strong,” said John Lyda, Hoover City Council.