Massive fire at multi-million dollar mansion in Boston area

CONCORD, Mass. (BOSTON 25 NEWS) - CONCORD, Mass. - Firefighters are battling a large fire at a multi-million dollar mansion in Concord, Massachusetts.
Concord Police tell Boston 25 News crews were called to the home on Fairhaven Hill Road on Friday morning.
By 12 p.m., the blaze had spread through the entire home.
The Concord Fire chief said they are having trouble fighting the fire due to the limited access to water in the area, which is primarily served by private well water.
