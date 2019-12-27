Man shot answering door at Southtown Public Housing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is searching for the person who shot and killed a resident of Southtown Public Housing early Friday morning. The residents at Southtown are still shaken after the shooting that left a father of four dead.
“Nobody deserves to be done like that, especially two days after Christmas,” Yvonne Sanders, a friend of the family said.
Birmingham Police say 32-year-old Fredrick Adams answered the backdoor of his apartment about 1 a.m. Friday morning.
“Unfortunately we don’t have any suspect information. We are hoping someone may know something. May know what occurred here,” Sgt. Johnny Williams said.
A neighbor said she heard a loud noise like someone banging on the door and then gunshots. Sanders who lost a son to gun violence in Southtown, said Adams family was inside at the time of the shooting.
'His children were upstairs. His wife was upstairs. That’s when they heard gunshots and started screaming. Came downstairs and found Fred on the floor," Sanders said.
Sanders added Adams was a good man who helped many. “It’s sad when have lost another young man that would give you the shirt off his back,” Sanders said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department 205-254-1700 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama 205-254-7777.
