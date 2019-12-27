Local organization hosts community Kwanzaa event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Community members gathered in Birmingham to celebrate the start of Kwanzaa. The holiday is a week long celebration that honors African heritage and culture.
The first day of the celebration centers around the principle Umoja - which means unity. The Birmingham Kwanzaa Committee wanted to host the free event to bring the community together.
“Just us coming together to celebrate our culture and having more positive things. I love the way Birmingham is growing culturally, economically, socially," Clarence Muhammad, Co-Chair.
During the event, organizers explained the history and significance of Kwanzaa and also brought in community leaders for a panel discussion.
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway spoke, saying his office is looking for ways to work with the community and figure out how to create more unity.
“We want to make sure we have an opportunity to talk about coming together as one - not dividing us up and putting down these tools of violence. Making sure we come together and love another and live together as one," said Sheriff Mark Pettway.
The Birmingham Kwanzaa Committee plans to host free events for the next 6 days to honor all the principles of Kwanzaa. Below is information about upcoming celebration events.
12/27: 6pm - Crescent Cultural Center (1121 Tuscaloosa Ave)
12/28: 6pm - National Hook Up of Black Women (230 85th Street N)
12/29: 5pm - Mosque 69 (521 Tuscaloosa Ave)
12/30 6pm - Crescent Cultural Center
12/31 6pm - Ensley Entertainment (1816 Ave E)
1/1 6pm - Freedom Line Tours (1525 4th Ave N)
For more information, contact Clarence Muhammad at 205-356-6417
