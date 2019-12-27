Homicide investigation underway after body found near B’ham airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found near the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport Thursday morning.
Police were called to a scene in the 8900 block of 8th Court North around 10 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Adam Blake Warren of Trafford on the side of the roadway. He was not responding to authorities.
Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.
After their initial investigation, police say additional evidence at the scene prompted police to investigate the death as a homicide.
No motive or suspects are currently known. If you have any information about Warren’s death, you’re asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
