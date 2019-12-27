High tech devices and phones could be causing some of your aches and pains

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Technology is everywhere, at work and home. We've become a society surrounded by screens and we depend on them everyday.
But doctors say all that tech is more than likely having an impact on your body causing technology aches and pains.
Nomophobia is a relatively new word used to describe the fear of being without your phone or not being able to use your phone.
Dr. Scott Riviere is a therapist who believes society is so wrapped up in technology that it is now an addiction for many people.
Riviere said, "Addiction means it takes more of that same behavior to produce the original effect. So our phones a lot of times give us a false perception with other people."
While there are many benefits to living in a world where we can be connected to each other with the help of our electronics. The addiction to screens is causing us to stop recognizing the signs of overexposure.
Or maybe you have you noticed a change in your vision over the last several years?
Dr. Melvin Gehrig an Optometrist said, "Before we just had books or TV or a car, so we were focused on totally different things all day long. In today's technology, about a third of the population is on their phone or computers like eight hours a day."
That type of long-term exposure puts a strain on our eyes that cause plenty of problems. In recent years, Dr. Melvin Gehrig has seen an increase of patients suffering from dry eyes.
Gehrig said, "Looking straight ahead at a computer, because we are staring a lot more, our blink rates drop about 50 percent, so we are blinking about half as much as we used to, which can cause a dry eye problem."
And with all that looking down at your phone and tablet, doctors say posture is no longer something people focus on.
Dr. Brett Cascioortho surgeon said, "I see this hunched over posture that's way more prevalent now than it was say 5 or ten years ago. The more the more hunched over you are, you restrict the volume of your lungs and your abdomen. A healthier posture is better for your lower back. Your shoulders, your abdominal muscles."
And don't think your hands and fingers aren't being affected by all that scrolling.
Cascioortho said, "Just like any other machine, you only have so much millage on your machine and if you start to over use it or use it in a way that it was not intended, you get pain."
Pediatrician Dr. Stephanie Treme says parents are constantly saying their children are spending too much time with technology so much that it's affecting their sleep.
Dr. Stephanie Treme said, "If you're scrolling through your phone in the evening time, you're not going to sleep when you should. That blue light that gets emitted from the screen, any screens, it tells your body not to make the melatonin you should be making to help you go to sleep. So kids often suffer from insomnia, they can't fall asleep or even if they are sleeping through the night they aren't getting restful sleep."
If you’re a parent and need help cutting back your child’s exposure to technology, Dr. Treme says there is a good website that has tools on how to slowly limit their exposure hour by hour. Click here to access the healthychildren.org website.
Also at bedtime, keep your child's devices in your room to make sure they don't have distractions while trying to sleep.
