High tech devices and phones could be causing some of your aches and pains

Dr. Stephanie Treme said, "If you're scrolling through your phone in the evening time, you're not going to sleep when you should. That blue light that gets emitted from the screen, any screens, it tells your body not to make the melatonin you should be making to help you go to sleep. So kids often suffer from insomnia, they can't fall asleep or even if they are sleeping through the night they aren't getting restful sleep."