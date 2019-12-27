FIRST ALERT: Small rain chances possible Friday and Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We remain very mild for this time of the year with most locations in the 50s. Most of us are seeing morning temperatures typical of afternoon highs for this time of the year. We are dealing with cloud cover this morning, and we will likely maintain the cloud cover going into the afternoon and evening hours. A few showers are possible this morning. Anything that falls will not last for long and will remain light. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon with light easterly winds at 5-10 mph. I have a 30% chance for widely scattered showers today. I expect most of the rain that falls to be short-lived and light. I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor activities today or tomorrow, but you might want to stay inside as we head into Sunday afternoon.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday will provide us with morning temperatures in the 50s and highs back into the upper 60s. We will remain mostly cloudy with a small chance for isolated showers in west Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours. If you plan on going shopping or taking down decorations, I think the weather will cooperate with most of us staying warm and dry.
FIRST ALERT: I’m giving everyone a first alert for the potential to see strong storms on Sunday. The threat for severe weather is limited at this time, but it is not zero. Main concern will be from strong winds up to 40-50 mph. There’s a small chance we could see a brief tornado thanks to high wind shear in the atmosphere. The limiting factor with this setup is the low potential for unstable air. It is likely that we will stay cloudy Sunday, which should limit the severe threat. High temperatures are expected to climb near 70°F. Main timing for rain will likely develop in the afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Rain should move out of here before sunrise on Monday morning.
TURNING COOLER NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are expected to drop near average by Monday and Tuesday of next week. High temperatures will be back into the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. If you have any New Year’s Eve plans Tuesday night, the weather is looking dry and cool with temperatures likely in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
RAIN NEXT WEEK: The models might be locking on to the potential to see rain across Central Alabama next Thursday and Friday. The European model is now keeping us dry for New Year’s Day. If it continues to hold to this solution today and tomorrow, then confidence will increase for a dry start to 2020. Expect rain to really ramp up Thursday as a lot of moisture moves in from the southwest.
I hope you enjoy the last weekend of 2019!
