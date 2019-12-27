FIRST ALERT: Small rain chances possible Friday and Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We remain very mild for this time of the year with most locations in the 50s. Most of us are seeing morning temperatures typical of afternoon highs for this time of the year. We are dealing with cloud cover this morning, and we will likely maintain the cloud cover going into the afternoon and evening hours. A few showers are possible this morning. Anything that falls will not last for long and will remain light. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon with light easterly winds at 5-10 mph. I have a 30% chance for widely scattered showers today. I expect most of the rain that falls to be short-lived and light. I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor activities today or tomorrow, but you might want to stay inside as we head into Sunday afternoon.