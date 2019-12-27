Don’t forget about the after Christmas deals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just because Christmas is over does not mean the deals stop. There are plenty still out there.
Stores were packed Thursday with people cashing in on gift cards or making exchanges and returns.
Items that traditionally go on sale the day after Christmas include wrapping paper and Christmas decorations.
Experts also say keep any eye out for deals on bedding. Those usually start around the first of year.
This Saturday and Sunday is also expected to be a big shopping weekend.
“So, keep track of advertising. Check your favorite retailers online to see who’s offering coupon codes, so you can save there as well,” said Sara Rathner with NerdWallet.com.
