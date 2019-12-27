Donnell Johnson: Cajun Chicken and Sausage Pasta

INGREDIENTS
8 oz. Chicken breast - diced
8 oz. Smoked Sausage - diced
2 tablespoons butter
Cajun seasoning - to taste
Salt and pepper - to taste
Garlic and onion powder - to taste
1/2 cup diced onion
1/2 diced sweet peppers
2 cups cooked Egg noodles
1/2 cup corn
Oil
1 cup chicken broth
1 cup heavy cream
Parmesan cheese
DIRECTIONS
Season chicken with Cajun season.
Heat sauté pan add butter, oil and chicken.
Sauté for 5- 8 minutes.
Add sausage, onions, peppers, sauté for 3-5 minutes.
Add chicken broth and cream cook for 4-8 minutes.
Add pasta, corn and seasoning sauté for 3-5 minutes.
Top with Parmesan cheese.
