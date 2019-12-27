Donnell Johnson: Cajun Chicken and Sausage Pasta

Chef Donnell Johnson: Creamy Cajun Chicken and Sausage Pasta
December 27, 2019

INGREDIENTS

8 oz. Chicken breast - diced

8 oz. Smoked Sausage - diced

2 tablespoons butter

Cajun seasoning - to taste

Salt and pepper - to taste

Garlic and onion powder - to taste

1/2 cup diced onion

1/2 diced sweet peppers

2 cups cooked Egg noodles

1/2 cup corn

Oil

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

Parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS

Season chicken with Cajun season.

Heat sauté pan add butter, oil and chicken.

Sauté for 5- 8 minutes.

Add sausage, onions, peppers, sauté for 3-5 minutes.

Add chicken broth and cream cook for 4-8 minutes.

Add pasta, corn and seasoning sauté for 3-5 minutes.

Top with Parmesan cheese.

