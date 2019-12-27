Bessemer police searching for missing man

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say Carl “Squinky” Gardner Jr. called in to work on Sunday, Dec. 15 and has lost contact with his loved ones since.
He has been reported as missing and might be driving a maroon 2017 Honda CRV with Alabama tag AZ623. Police say the vehicle was last seen around the Valley Brook Apartment complex in Centerpoint on Dec. 21. It is unknown if he was in the vehicle at that time.
His brothers and sister say it is unlike him to not be around his family during the holidays. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Bessemer PD at 205-425-2411 or Bessemer Investigations at 205-481-4366. You may also leave tips at the Tipline at 205-428-3541.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.