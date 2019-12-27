Adored Sweets: Eggnog cheesecake with cranberry sauce topping

Ingredients:
Crust:
1 1/4 cups ginger snap cookies
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup butter
Filling:
24 oz cream cheese, softened
1 1/2 cups eggnog
4 eggs
3 tbsp all purpose flour
1 1/4 cups sugar
1 1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp salt
Topping:
1 11oz. package fresh cranberries
1 cup sugar
2 tbsp cornstarch
Directions:
Lightly spray the bottom of a 9" round cake pan.
In a large bowl, mix ginger snap cookie crumbs, sugar & butter. Press the mixture firmly into the bottom & 1 inch up the sides of the prepared pan.
In another large bowl, beat the cream cheese until light & fluffy with an electric mixer on medium speed. Add in the eggnog & blend together. Add eggs in one at a time & beat until combined. Add the sugar, flour, cinnamon, & salt. Beat just until blended & pour into the prepared crust.
Bake 1 hour & 15 minutes at 350 degrees. Let cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 2 hours, then transfer to the refrigerator, covered.
In a medium saucepan, combine cranberries, cornstarch, and sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring often until thickened for about 15 minutes. Remove from heat & let cool to room temperature. Spoon & drizzle topping over the whole cheesecake. Serve with whipped cream and chill or freeze any leftovers.
