Adored Sweets: Eggnog cheesecake with cranberry sauce topping

Eggnog cheesecake with cranberry sauce
By WBRC Staff | December 27, 2019 at 1:27 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 1:27 PM

Ingredients:

Crust:

1 1/4 cups ginger snap cookies

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup butter

Filling:

24 oz cream cheese, softened

1 1/2 cups eggnog

4 eggs

3 tbsp all purpose flour

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp salt

Topping:

1 11oz. package fresh cranberries

1 cup sugar

2 tbsp cornstarch

Directions:

Lightly spray the bottom of a 9" round cake pan.

In a large bowl, mix ginger snap cookie crumbs, sugar & butter. Press the mixture firmly into the bottom & 1 inch up the sides of the prepared pan.

In another large bowl, beat the cream cheese until light & fluffy with an electric mixer on medium speed. Add in the eggnog & blend together. Add eggs in one at a time & beat until combined. Add the sugar, flour, cinnamon, & salt. Beat just until blended & pour into the prepared crust.

Bake 1 hour & 15 minutes at 350 degrees. Let cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 2 hours, then transfer to the refrigerator, covered.

In a medium saucepan, combine cranberries, cornstarch, and sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring often until thickened for about 15 minutes. Remove from heat & let cool to room temperature. Spoon & drizzle topping over the whole cheesecake. Serve with whipped cream and chill or freeze any leftovers.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.