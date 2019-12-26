8-year-old injured in Town Creek tornado receives free college tuition

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - An 8-year-old injured in the Dec. 16 tornado is receiving some free college tuition. That tornado also killed the 8-year-old’s parents, Chase and Keisha Godsey.
Landen Godsey is being offered two years of free college tuition from Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, according to the Decatur Daily.
State Sen. Garlan Gudger, of Cullman, has been working with Wallace State and the University of Alabama System Foundation to provide Landen with higher education.
Guger says the University of Alabama Foundation is putting money toward Godsey’s education, while Wallace State is offering the free tuition.
As of last word, Landen is still in critical condition at Children’s Hospital, but is recovering.
