Woman thrown through window during domestic altercation in Pinson

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic violence related shooting in the 4000 block of Mountain View Drive on Tuesday.
Police arrived on scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. First responders rendered medical attention and the man was transported to the hospital.
Witnesses reported that the man had thrown his wife through a window and then began choking her when he was shot by his 17-year-old stepson, according to police.
Deputies secured the weapon and questioned the stepson. He was released to another family member and taken to another location.
Police say the man is expected to survive his wounds.
This case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.