Watching out for credit card thieves

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Vestavia Hills want you to be on the lookout for a man who stole a wallet and used a credit card inside.
Police say he stole the wallet at a local grocery store.
You may remember a couple of weeks ago when a gang worked together to distract one customer while another stole a woman’s wallet at a grocery store.
The key comes down to being aware of your surroundings. Keep a purse out of reach or at least shut if you are shopping so it’s not easy for someone to reach inside and grab the wallet.
As for being distracted by a stranger who starts talking to you, keep this in mind. “We have to be aware of your surroundings regardless of the time of a ear. If a complete stranger comes up to you and engages in conversation doesn’t mean they are a criminal, but you certainly have to have a heightened sense of awareness,” says J.M. Davis with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama.
If you have any information on this latest thief, you’re asked to contact Vestavia Hills Police at 205-978-0117, 205-978-0140, or text 274637 (CRIMES).
