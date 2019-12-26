UA receives grant for first responder opioid overdose team

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama received a new grant that will help first responders fight the opioid epidemic in rural areas.
It will also help the community get involved in the fight against opioid addiction.
The UA School of Social Work’s Vital Team, which oversees a state-focused behavioral health projects, is working on Project FREEDOM.
This First Responder Expansion of Education and Distribution of Overdose Medication pushes to reduce opioid overdose deaths in rural Alabama.
In 2017, Alabama recorded 422 opioid overdose deaths, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Training to first responders on how to respond to opioid overdoses will be provided.
The administration of Narcan, in an emergency drug overdose, will be primarily used to treat opioid overdoses.
The four-year, $3.2 million project will focus on 14 rural counties, including Blount, Cullman, Etowah, Fayette, and two urban counties, including Jefferson and Tuscaloosa .
All counties have a combination of high opioid overdose rates and low resources.
Community members will be educated too on how they can act fast before a responder gets there to assist.
“We hold the responsibility to ensure that we have the most amount information to help in whatever way possible," said Vital Project Director Shanna McIntosh. "So it may not be we’re first on the scene in responding to an overdose or you may be responding to a family member that could lead to an overdose. How do you respond to that?”
