Suicide prevention training registration opens in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We hear a lot about suicide prevention, but what kind of training is available to help educate people?
If you’re interested in learning how to be a type suicide prevention specialist, the Kristen Amerson Foundation Inc. can help you get in-depth training, so you can help others suffering in silence.
The foundation is partnering with the Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resource Coalition to host a QPR Training for the Tuscaloosa community on Saturday, January 25, 2020. It is happening at the Tuscaloosa Gateway on University Blvd. E beginning at 3 p.m.
QPR is a two-hour training that equips people with the tools and resources needed to intervene on a suicide-crisis. This is a free event so space is limited.
You can click here to register now.
Gatekeeper’s certificates will be given to all who complete training. Drinks and food will be provided.
