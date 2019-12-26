More than 100 people eat free Christmas feast in Morton Simpson Village

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bringing the community together while celebrating the holidays, the Morton Simpson Village Residents Council welcomed more than 100 neighbors to a barbecue feast.
The group pulled out the charcoal grill Christmas Day and set up in front of the Council’s office on 45th St. N in Kingston for the first ever Morton Simpson Village Residents Council Barbecue Christmas Dinner.
The meal included barbecued hot dogs, ribs, chicken, all the trimmings, desserts, and cold drinks, but organizers said most importantly, the event involved fellowship.
“It’s a beautiful thing, especially in the black community, especially in public housing because you hear so much negativity. Christmas is about Jesus and about love. It’s about us coming together as one public housing authority and one family,” said Council President Eldridge Knighton.
Knighton said the Council fed nearly 150 people for free. He said the meal was made possible through donations from the community, housing authority, and Church of the Highlands.
“We plan to do it again next year. I’ll be out here doing this as long as I can,” declared Knighton.
