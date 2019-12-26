5 injured after collapse at construction site in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Five people were rescued Thursday morning after a collapse at a construction site in Tuscaloosa.
According to Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue, the incident occurred around 9 a.m. at 811 12th Street.
Workers were on the ground level of a building when the floor collapsed into the three-story basement and workers fell about 20 to 25 feet. Fire crews entered the collapsed area and were able to rescue all five people.
The workers were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment. All five are currently reported to be in stable condition.
