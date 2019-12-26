Heart Gallery Alabama: Hannah

Hannah, born June 2005, likes to play basketball, football, draw, and write. Hannah would like to go to Paris and travel. Science is her favorite subject.
Hannah is a very determined young lady and she will work hard to get what she wants. She is creative and aspires for great things in her future.
She would benefit from a two-parent family who will help her achieve her goals.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
