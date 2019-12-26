FIRST ALERT: Warm weather continues into weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting the day mild for this time of the year with many spots in the 40s and 50s. Clouds are beginning to move into the area, and we will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. We can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few spots in east Alabama this morning, but visibility should be decent for the majority of our area. We will remain very warm for this time of the year. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s. We should stay dry today, which is good news if you plan on heading to the stores or doing a little yard work.
FIRST ALERT: We will continue to see very warm temperatures continuing into the weekend. High temperatures will likely staying in the mid to upper 60s through Saturday. By Sunday, we could briefly warm up into the upper 60s to near 70°F ahead of our next cold front. Morning lows should cool off into the 50s starting tomorrow morning and continuing into Saturday morning. Enjoy the warm weather while we have it!
SMALL RAIN CHANCES FRIDAY AND SATURDAY: Rain chances will begin to increase a little by Friday and Saturday as southerly flow brings moisture into Alabama. We could see a few stray showers in west Alabama Friday afternoon. By Saturday, a few showers will be possible mainly south of I-20 during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances will remain in the 10-20% range, so I don’t think you’ll have to worry about a lot of rain over these two days if you have outdoor plans.
NEXT BIG THING: A strong cold front is expected to move into Alabama Sunday afternoon. The latest models have slowed this system down, so rain will likely move into Central Alabama Sunday afternoon. With temperatures briefly warming near 70°F, we could see a few thunderstorms as the front moves through. As of now, the threat for strong or severe storms looks very low. If the threat increases, we will let you know over the next couple of days. Plan on rain Sunday with a gradual clearing Sunday night.
END OF 2019: Monday and Tuesday are looking dry and cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. If you plan on heading out on New Year’s Eve, the weather is looking dry and cool. Temperatures are likely to drop into the 40s near midnight as we bring in 2020.
RAINY START TO 2020: Long range models are showing a lot of uncertainty regarding our rain chances as we head into the new year. The European model continues to show rain moving into Central Alabama next Wednesday. We will keep low rain chances for next Wednesday through Saturday as models show an unsettled weather pattern setting up.
