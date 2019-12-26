FIRST ALERT: Warm weather continues into weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting the day mild for this time of the year with many spots in the 40s and 50s. Clouds are beginning to move into the area, and we will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. We can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few spots in east Alabama this morning, but visibility should be decent for the majority of our area. We will remain very warm for this time of the year. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s. We should stay dry today, which is good news if you plan on heading to the stores or doing a little yard work.