Falkville family seeking help after fire destroys home

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It happened in a matter of minutes.
“Somehow the mattress caught on fire and he was trying to get it out and it was in the very back bedroom and he couldn’t get it out. The mattress caught on fire and burned his arms and his hands,” Paula Steele said.
Steele is the sister-in-law of Chris Steele, who was burned badly in Wednesday’s fire.
Chris Steele tried everything to get the mattress out of his home Wednesday morning after it caught on fire from a space heater.
Chris is now in UAB Hospital in the ICU Burn Unit recovering.
“The mobile home used to belong to his mother, and so I’m sure there are a lot of family pictures. She passed away in 2011. There’s a lot of things in there that can’t be replaced,” Steele said.
As it continues to get cold, Steele wants people to be aware of the dangers space heaters can cause.
“I’ve heard people talk about those so many times, and now to actually have someone live through that, please just be careful for what you use for heat. Keep things away from it, and have an escape plan," Steele explained.
