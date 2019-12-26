Deputies: Man shot by stepson defending his mother

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a domestic violence incident ended in a shooting in Pinson Christmas Eve night.
Authorities say the Sheriff’s Office was called to a scene on Mountain View Drive in Pinson around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday evening to investigate a domestic violence incident.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach. The man was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.
The Sheriff’s Office investigated and says the man who was shot threw his wife through a window and began choking her. That’s when his 17-year-old stepson shot him.
Deputies found the weapon and questioned the stepson. The stepson was released to another family member.
Officials say the case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office.
