Birmingham PD: No injuries after gunfire, fighting outside movie theater

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating after multiple juveniles began fighting outside a movie theater in Birmingham on Christmas night.
Authorities with the Birmingham Police Department responded to the 7000 block of Crestwood Boulevard after 7 p.m. to investigate.
After police arrived, gunshots were heard. It is believed someone discharged a gun into the air.
Luckily, no one was shot or injured and no property damage was reported.
Police say at least one teenager was taken into custody, but no other details are currently known, including who fired the shots.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.