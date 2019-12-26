Animal rescue says puppies are not for dirty santa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local animal rescue has a message after a game of dirty santa led to an unwanted puppy.
“Puppies are NOT dirty santa presents!” Two by Two Animal Rescue wrote on their Facebook page along with an angry emoji.
The shelter says an unsuspecting person opened a box with a puppy inside during a game of dirty santa.
"Please please please make sure that when you are giving a living being as a gift that the person receiving the gift,
1. Wants said gift.
2. They are prepared to take care of a pet," Two by Two said. “His life has meaning, he is not disposable!”
The adorable puppy’s name is Jingle and his current owner plans to surrender him to the shelter tomorrow.
