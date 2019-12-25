Tuscaloosa County squashes litter bugs with camera system

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This holiday season folks will generate plenty of trash that should be properly disposed of.
Tuscaloosa County officials hope people don’t think they can continue to get away with dumping their trash illegally. Some of these illegal dumping sites didn’t happen overnight.
Trash litters the right of way along Indian Creek Cutoff Road. Tuscaloosa County’s Director of Solid Waste calls this dump site “really bad because folks have been dumping trash here for years because it’s in an isolated area."
It’s about a quarter of a mile from Duncanville Middle School. People say the trash isn’t just a nuisance. There are also health concerns because no one knows what could be dumped here. Recently the Tuscaloosa
County has started using cameras to catch people in the act of illegally dumping trash.
“These cameras are very high tech. They can zoom in not only to driver’s face, but we can also get the tag number and identify the car," explained Patrick Branch, Tuscaloosa County Director of Solid Waste.
Branch said some people have already been identified and charged with illegally dumping. Those charges come with $500 fines.
