Many shoppers expected after Christmas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You've probably already opened most of your presents, but holiday shopping is not over yet.
"We always have a ton of hustle and bustle leading up to Christmas but afterward is just the same," says Suzanna Wasserman, Marketing Manager of The Shoppes at EastChase.
Wasserman says that some people wait until after Christmas to do their holiday shopping, and that keeps retailers busy. Other shoppers can’t wait to spend those holiday gift cards.
“They’ve got a lot of gift cards," she said. "Gift cards are really the biggest thing throughout the holiday season and after the holiday.”
But what do you do with a gift you aren't too excited about? Montgomery resident Chris Floyd says he'll return it to the store.
“It’s going to happen so I don’t feel hard about it. I know that other people do, but that’s why if I have to do it I make sure they don’t know about it,” Floyd says.
He's also not against re-gifting an item to someone that could use it.
"If its something that you know that somebody else could use, I don't think that's a bad thing. So re-gifting is not always bad," says Floyd.
Not everyone feels the same way.
"Pretty much just keep it and hide it. Just because the idea that they thought about me, I don't turn it back in. I just keep it. Just depends on what it is," says Montgomery resident Fred White.
EastChase retailers have seen more foot traffic than in years past, and that’s expected to continue through the new year.
