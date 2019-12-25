Community reacts to Legion Field hosting 2021 World Games opening and closing ceremonies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Excitement is likely to grow as more information is revealed about where the 2021 World Games events will happen all over the metro area.
Birmingham city council president William Parker announced Monday that the opening and closing ceremonies would take place at Legion Field.
President of the Bush Hills Neighborhood Association Walladean Brown-Streeter was even more excited and hopeful for the betterment of the communities that surround Legion Field.
“We know everything that the city is going to do is going to make us great,” said Walladean Brown-Streeter.
The games are expected to bring thousands of international visitors to the city in summer of 2021.
“We want them to see what our city has to offer,” said Brown-Streeter.
Council President William Parker spoke to WBRC about plans to spruce up the area.
“We plan to make some upgrades to not only some of the infrastructure but probably the landscape,” said Parker.
Parker said the plans still need to be hashed out but there’s already close to a million dollars earmarked for improvements to the stadium.
Replacing the old marquee sign on Graymont Avenue is also a possibility, according to Parker.
As for what improvements could happen for the surrounding neighborhoods, Parker said the money would have to come out of public works or planning and Engineering; which Parker says will be decided in future meetings.
“What can we do to make the city of Birmingham, especially the neighborhoods more attractive,” said Parker.
“This is an opportunity for other events to come to our city and to use our facility, Legion field. We’re very proud of Legion Field; it’s been here for many many years and we want to keep it here. We want it to be upgraded,” said Streeter.
Council will meet Monday to finalize contracts for venues where events for the world games will take place in Birmingham.
