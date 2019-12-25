Christmas marks five months since deadly house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Christmas Eve, a grandmother in Wylam thinks about what should have been.
“There are no words,” said Jessie Smith through tears. “When people look at you and say, ‘Oh, you’re doing good,’ you just have to say. ‘Yeah, I’m OK’ but my heart, my heart is completely broken.”
Smith's granddaughter and two great-grandsons were killed in a fire in July.
Marqueshe Smith, 24, and her three sons were in their home on 8th Ave. early July 25 when a fire started. Smith, her 3-year-old son LaCarter Wade, and her 5-month-old son were rescued from the home by firefighters. Smith and Wade later died at the hospital. Smith’s oldest son, 4-year-old VeDarius Wade, died in the fire.
As the flames came from their house, Jessie Smith stood out front in horror, knowing her family was inside. She got a call the house was on fire and rushed over to see what was happening. Five months later, Smith doesn't know how the fire started or why.
“If I only knew. I know, it’s not going to bring them back, it’s not going to bring them back,” said Smith. She added, “I do need some healing.”
Birmingham Police are investigating the three deaths as homicides, but have not released any information about the case. Smith said she learned there was more to her granddaughter’s death when she got a copy of her death certificate.
“Decedent could not escape house fire that was set to hide and destroy evidence,” read Smith as she looked at the death certificate. The manner of death is listed as homicide.
“Why?” asked Smith.
Christmas day will mark five months since the tragedy and for Smith, another day to ask why her family is gone.
WBRC Fox 6 On Your Side Investigators have asked Birmingham Police about its investigation but have not gotten a response.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.