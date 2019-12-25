Bryant Bank spreads goodwill through holiday campaign

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryant Bank wanted to put caring into action through its “Turning Banking into Thanking” campaign.
The campaign lasted fourteen days. Bankers from various branches of Bryant Bank across the state supported 14 Alabama non-profits through either financial contributions or acts of service.
They provided money to places like Tuscaloosa’s Community Soup Bowl and Mobile’s Penelope House. Bank employees also volunteered at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama in Birmingham and Manna House in Huntsville.
They also sought to help 15 people and or families by buying gifts or clothes or just spending time with them.
“Bryant Bank does give back all year round. But during the holiday season there’s just something special about giving back and lending a hand,” Kelsey Rush, Vice President of Marketing for Bryant Bank, told WBRC.
These charitable donations by Bryant Bank are not new. They have done this campaign for the past three years.
