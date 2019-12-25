BPD: Real-time crime center could be up and running by summer 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police tell us despite recent violence, crime continues to drop in the Magic City and now they’re hoping a state-of-the-art crime fighting facility will help even more.
Deputy Chief Darnell Davenport is hoping to see a real-time crime center in the city by the summer. Davenport recently telling WBRC, the crime center is something that’s been on the department’s radar for quite a while.
The crime center will help provide officers, heading to a crime scene, with up-to-date information even before they get there. The center will look something like the Jefferson County Metro Area Crime Center with a room filled with monitors which allow BPD to stay on top of things.
"I will tell you a real time crime center is really, really important if the city is going to continue to experience crime reduction. It provides us with a lot of valuable tools that the organization does not have now,” Deputy Chief Davenport said.
Earlier this year, the Birmingham city council approved a $1.5 million for a real time crime center. We’re told it will be housed at Birmingham Police headquarters.
